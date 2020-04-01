Iraq's oil exports averaged 3.39 million barrels per day in March, the oil ministry said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Iraq's oil exports averaged 3.39 million barrels per day in March, the oil ministry said on Wednesday.

"In March, oil exports averaged 3.39 million barrels daily," the ministry said in a statement published by the state-run INA news agency.

Of that amount, 3.27 million barrels per day were exported through the port of Basra, it said.

The average export price of a barrel of Iraqi oil fell to $28.44 in March from $51.37 in February, the ministry said.

In December 2019, Iraq produced 4.54 million barrels of oil per day and exported 3.88 million barrels per day.