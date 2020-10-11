UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's Draft Budget Estimates $42 Per Barrel In 2021 - Oil Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Iraq's Draft Budget Estimates $42 Per Barrel in 2021 - Oil Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The Iraqi government estimates that the price per barrel will settle at $42 over the course of the next year, which has been reflected in the country's draft budget, Iraq's minister of oil, Ihsan Ismail, told state newspaper Al-Sabah.

"The government estimated the price of a barrel of oil at 42 Dollars in the draft general budget for the year 2021, according to the economic data of the global oil market and the repercussions of COVID-19 on the activity of industrialized countries," Ismail said.

The minister also reiterated the country's commitment to the oil production limits agreed by the OPEC+ group and openness to extending the timeframe to uphold prices.

The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global oil markets over the course of the year, sending demand plummeting with lockdowns and flight cancellations around the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Budget Iraq Oil Price Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

26 minutes ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

2 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

2 hours ago

Over 70,000 new coronavirus cases in India

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.