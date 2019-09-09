UrduPoint.com
Iraq's Ghadhban Says Saudi Energy Ministry Reshuffle 'Not Drastic,' Welcomes New Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:40 PM

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Iraq's Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban told Sputnik on Monday that Saudi Arabia's decision to replace former Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih with Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud constituted a normal reshuffling of the cabinet.

Prior to the cabinet reshuffle, which took place on Sunday, Al-Falih was removed from the board of directors of the Saudi Aramco oil company.

"This is a normal way, people change from one post to another or leave the government. Mr. Al-Falih was a very close friend, a very effective minister and a capable man with experience, but the change is normal and I don't think it's drastic. This is life and this is government," Ghadhban said on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Ghadhban wished Al-Falih luck and said a man of his capabilities had many opportunities ahead of him outside of the government.

Additionally, the Iraqi minister commended the new Saudi energy minister for his experience in the energy field and said he had no problems with his appointment to the post.

"The new minister is not new to the oil industry. He has been a deputy minister for years and he attends all OPEC meetings, he's a man of experience. We met today, said hello to each other and walked together in the exhibition hall, during a plenary session. I don't see any problem in working together, to the contrary," Ghadhban said.

Ghadhban added that despite the reshuffle, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting, scheduled for Thursday in Abu Dhabi, would still convene.

After his appointment, the new Saudi energy minister told Al Arabiya broadcaster that he would not change the country's oil policy. However, on Monday, bin Salman reportedly said that oil production cuts would benefit all oil exporting nations, possibly indicating that he would support further reductions in global oil supplies to address an oversaturated market.

