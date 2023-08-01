(@FahadShabbir)

Iraq's oil export revenues in a month have exceeded the $8 billion mark for the first time since the beginning of 2023, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Iraq's oil export revenues in a month have exceeded the $8 billion mark for the first time since the beginning of 2023, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The total volume of oil exports for the month of July amounted to 106,755,169 barrels and revenues amounted to $8.293 billion," the ministry said in a statement, citing preliminary data from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

The average daily export volume reached 3.4 million barrels in July, with an average price of $77.69 per barrel, the ministry added.

Since the beginning of 2023, Iraq's revenues from oil exports have fluctuated between about $7 billion and $7.7 billion.

In May 2022, Iraq earned $11.4 billion from oil exports, a record amount in the past 50 years. The total volume of exports amounted to 102.3 million barrels with an average price of $111.79 per barrel.