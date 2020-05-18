(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Operations at the Ahdab oil field in Iraq's Wasit province have not ceased and the nearby protests are unrelated to oil production, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said Monday, denying earlier media reports.

The Bloomberg news agency reported that oil production ground to a halt after protesters set up tents and disrupted movements near the oil field.

"The Ministry of Oil denies what was reported by the Bloomberg news agency regarding its intention to stop work in the Al-Ahdab field in Wasit Governorate and that the information reported by the agency is inaccurate and false.

"

The ministry stressed the protesters were demonstrating against the local authorities rather than oil production.

"The demonstrations near the field have nothing to do with the oil sector or production operations, but rather are related to the administration of the governorate exclusively, and the leaders of the demonstrations have previously announced this," the statement went on.

The ministry asked the media to be careful in conveying information and to rely primarily on official sources of information.

The protests began last week and have remained ongoing despite skirmishes with police.