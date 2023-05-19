UrduPoint.com

Iraq's Oil Saves Lebanon From Total Blackout - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Iraq's Oil Saves Lebanon From Total Blackout - Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Iraqi oil has saved Lebanon from a total blackout, acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Iraqi oil has saved Lebanon from a total blackout, acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday.

"If it were not for Iraqi oil, Lebanon would not have had a minute of electricity," Mikati told the Al Iraqiya broadcaster.

Mikati added that the oil supplied from Iraq, in particular, has helped keep the power supply to the port of Beirut and Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport in the country's capital.

In 2020, Beirut and Baghdad agreed to export surplus Iraqi oil to Lebanon. The sides extended the agreement earlier this week, stipulating that Baghdad will increase oil deliveries to Lebanon by 50% to 1.

5 million tonnes of oil a year.

Lebanon has been experiencing a severe economic crisis since 2019 when the country's financial system collapsed due to state debt, and the Lebanese pound lost 90% in its value, having lead to a decline in the purchasing power of the population.

The World Bank described Lebanon's crisis as a "deliberate depression" due to Lebanese leaders' mismanagement and the lack of effective policies. The crisis in Lebanon was ranked in the top 3 most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister World Bank Electricity Iraq Oil Baghdad Beirut Lead Lebanon 2019 2020 From Agreement Top Million Airport Depression

Recent Stories

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan ..

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan discuss SOPs for house search

56 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

1 hour ago
 JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's ..

JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's Zhob district

1 hour ago
 MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

3 hours ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.