UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's September Oil Output To Be Significantly Lower Compared To August - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Iraq's September Oil Output to Be Significantly Lower Compared to August - Minister

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Iraq's September oil production is expected to be significantly lower compared to record-high numbers in August, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban told Sputnik on Monday.

Iraq's oil output hit record levels in August that amounted to 4.88 million barrels per day against the 4.65 barrels per day allowed under the OPEC+ deal.

"We have already reduced production for two reasons. One is seasonality, because during summer we were almost 200 000 barrels per day for power generation, this has been reduced down to 85,000.

We have also reduced our export to the south. We have definitely a significant reduction in our production in September as compared with August," Ghadhban said on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

He added that Iraq would make every effort to reach full compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal.

"We will do our best to reach a 100% compliance with production cuts. We are going in the right direction, we want to reach our commitment," the minister said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Iraq Abu Dhabi Oil August September Congress Best Million

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

36 minutes ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

51 minutes ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

2 hours ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.