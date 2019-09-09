ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Iraq's September oil production is expected to be significantly lower compared to record-high numbers in August, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban told Sputnik on Monday.

Iraq's oil output hit record levels in August that amounted to 4.88 million barrels per day against the 4.65 barrels per day allowed under the OPEC+ deal.

"We have already reduced production for two reasons. One is seasonality, because during summer we were almost 200 000 barrels per day for power generation, this has been reduced down to 85,000.

We have also reduced our export to the south. We have definitely a significant reduction in our production in September as compared with August," Ghadhban said on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

He added that Iraq would make every effort to reach full compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal.

"We will do our best to reach a 100% compliance with production cuts. We are going in the right direction, we want to reach our commitment," the minister said.