Ireland Fully Support Strengthening EU-China Trade Relationship

BEIJING, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :As a member state of the European Union (EU), Ireland fully supports the strengthening trade relationship between China and the EU, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Thursday.

He made the remarks while addressing via video-links the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held in Beijing.

"We see much potential to build on these trading relationships in the coming years, to the mutual benefit of each of our countries," he said.

Despite the pandemic, he said, Ireland and China witnessed strong overall trade figures in 2020, and this trend has continued throughout 2021 to date.

"A wide range of financial services, including FinTech sectors, and education feature strongly in the trade-in-services relationship between our two countries," Martin said.

Themed "Towards Digital Future and Service Driven Development," the 2021 CIFTIS will last from Sept. 2 to Sept. 7.

"Team Ireland in China and the Irish companies participating in this impressive trade fair are excited to have this opportunity to showcase the best that Ireland has to offer," he said.

