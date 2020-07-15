UrduPoint.com
Ireland Hails European Court Tax Decision On Apple

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ireland hails European court tax decision on Apple

Ireland on Wednesday said it welcomed a European court decision overturning a ruling that it provided state aid to US tech giant Apple

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Ireland on Wednesday said it welcomed a European court decision overturning a ruling that it provided state aid to US tech giant Apple.

The government said it had "always been clear" Apple received no special treatment, adding: "The correct amount of Irish tax was charged... in line with normal Irish taxation rules.".

