Ireland hails European court tax decision on Apple

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Ireland on Wednesday said it welcomed a European court decision overturning a ruling that it provided state aid to US tech giant Apple.

The government said it had "always been clear" Apple received no special treatment, adding: "The correct amount of Irish tax was charged... in line with normal Irish taxation rules.".