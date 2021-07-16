UrduPoint.com
Ireland's Exports To China Up Nearly 19 Pct In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Ireland's goods exports to China increased by nearly 19 percent in May, almost four times as high as the country's total exports in the month, according to data released by Ireland's Central Statistics Office on Thursday

In May 2021, Ireland exported a total of 1.116 billion Euros (1.32 billion U.S. Dollars) worth of goods to China, up 18.72 percent when compared with May 2020, while its total goods exports in the month grew by only 5 percent to 13.561 billion euros.

China was the fifth largest market for Irish exported goods in May, ranking after the United States, Germany, Britain and Belgium.

China was also the fifth largest source of goods imported by Ireland. In May 2021, Ireland imported 598 million euros worth of goods from China, up 3.

28 percent year-on-year.

Ireland's total value of imported goods for May was 8.385 billion euros, up 36 percent over a year ago.

In the first five months of this year, Ireland exported 4.6 billion euros worth of goods to China, slightly down 1.56 percent compared to the same period last year, while its goods imports from the latter were valued at 2.929 billion euros, up 15.63 percent year-on-year.

Ireland's total goods exports and imports for the first five months were valued at 66.28 billion euros and 38.3 billion euros respectively. These represented a 3-percent decrease and a 14-percent increase respectively when compared with the same period last year. (1 euro = 1.181 U.S. dollars)

