DUBLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of Ireland increased by nearly 3 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of this year compared to the same quarter of last year, according to an early estimate released by the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday.

Ireland's GDP totaled 121.3 billion Euros (133.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in Q2, up 2.76 percent year-on-year and a 3.

2-percent increase from Q1 2023, the CSO said.

In Q1, Ireland's GDP stood at 117.5 billion euros, bringing the country's GDP to 238.8 billion euros in the first half (H1) of this year.

This represented a 2.4-percent increase from H1 2022, which totaled 233.2 billion euros, the CSO said, adding that the growth was mainly driven by the industrial and the information and communication sectors, all of which are dominated by multinational companies in the country. (1 euro = 1.10 U.S. Dollar)