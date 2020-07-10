UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland's Paschal Donohoe Takes Leadership Of Eurogroup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ireland's Paschal Donohoe takes leadership of Eurogroup

Brussels, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe was on Thursday picked as the new president of the Eurogroup, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers who help guide European economic policy.

"Congratulations to the new Eurogroup President," tweeted the outgoing head Mario Centeno, the finance minister from Portugal.

Donohoe beat out favourite Nadia Calvino of Spain as well as Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna for the job, winning at least 10 votes of the 19 ministers, though the final result was not immediately known.

The job is considered one of the EU's key positions, along with the heads of the European Commission, EU Council and the European Parliament.

In his two and a half year term, Donohoe will watch over a massive EU recovery plan that is still in negotiation amid bitter north-south divisions.

The eurozone economy is set to contract by a record 8.7 percent this year, with mass unemployment and other dire consequences still a possibility.

"Across the EU our citizens are looking to us to provide the necessary leadership," Donohoe said in a statement.

"As president, I will seek to build bridges amongst all members of the euro area, and to engage actively with all member states," he said.

The 45-year-old will also be in charge of reviving stalled reforms of the single Currency that is widely seen as needing fixing.

Donohoe last week gained the crucial support of the European People's Party that unites the European conservatives, including Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU in Germany.

The 45-year-old Irishman is regarded as a prudent caretaker who kept his country on the right track after the ravages of the eurozone debt crisis.

A European source told AFP that the choice of Donohoe was a victory of "small states against the bigger ones".

Calvino had the backing of southern Europe, France as well as Merkel who said she would like to see a woman in the job for the first time.

arp/jh

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Parliament France Job Germany Guide Luxembourg Pierre Ireland Spain Portugal Euro Angela Merkel Women All From

Recent Stories

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

2 hours ago

Siemens shifts away from coal as it wins spin-off ..

25 seconds ago

Biden unveils $700 billion economic recovery plan

26 seconds ago

Syria condemned at chemical warfare watchdog over ..

28 seconds ago

Rehamn Malik urges FATF president to remove Pakist ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.