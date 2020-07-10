Brussels, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe was picked as the new president of the Eurogroup on Thursday, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers who help guide European economic policy.

"Congratulations to the new Eurogroup President," tweeted the outgoing head Mario Centeno, the finance minister from Portugal. Donohoe beat out favourite Nadia Calvino of Spain as well as Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna.

