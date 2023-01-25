IREN confiscates non-duty paid cartons of cigarettes worth Rs 1.9 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The regional tax Office in Rawalpindi confiscated non-duty-paid cartons of cigarettes worth Rs 1.9 million.

Upon receipt of credible information, Inland Revenue Squad of Enforcement Network (IREN) of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi confiscated scores of non-duty paid cartons of cigarettes worth millions of rupees in two different raids, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

In the first incident, IREN Squad intercepted a truck on GT Road in Sohawa District, Jhelum, carrying non-duty paid 70 cartons (700,000 sticks) of local brand cigarettes.

The illegal stock of cigarettes involving tax evasion of approximately Rs. 1.9 million was confiscated and transferred to a warehouse in Jhelum as no documents/invoices were produced to establish that the cigarettes were duty paid.

In a separate incident, 06 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes of different local brands were confiscated from a local dealer in Dina Market and the same was shifted to FBR warehouse in Jhelum District.