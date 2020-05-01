UrduPoint.com
Irish Airline Ryanair Cuts Up To 3,000 Jobs Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:28 PM

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Friday it planned to axe 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, or 15 percent of staff, with air transport paralysed by coronavirus

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Friday it planned to axe 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, or 15 percent of staff, with air transport paralysed by coronavirus.

Dublin-based Ryanair added in a statement that most of its flights would remain grounded until at least July and predicted it would take until summer 2022 at the earliest before passenger demand recovers.

The airline now expects to operate less than one percent of its scheduled flights in April, May and June.

"The Ryanair Airlines will shortly notify their trade unions about its restructuring and job loss program, which will commence from July 2020," the group said in a statement.

