Irish Airline Ryanair Plans 3,000 Job Cuts Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:08 PM

Irish airline Ryanair plans 3,000 job cuts over virus

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said Friday that it plans to axe up to 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, with air transport paralysed by the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said Friday that it plans to axe up to 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, with air transport paralysed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dublin-based Ryanair added in a statement that most of its flights will remain grounded until at least July and predicted it would take until summer 2022 before passenger demand recovers.

