Irish Airline Ryanair Plans 3,000 Job Cuts Over Virus
Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:08 PM
Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said Friday that it plans to axe up to 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, with air transport paralysed by the coronavirus pandemic
Dublin-based Ryanair added in a statement that most of its flights will remain grounded until at least July and predicted it would take until summer 2022 before passenger demand recovers.