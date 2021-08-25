Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery gained 15 Yuan (about 2.32 U.S. Dollars) to close at 802.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 929,491 lots, with a turnover of 74.76 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.