UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:09 PM

Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery gained 15 Yuan (about 2.32 U.S. Dollars) to close at 802.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 929,491 lots, with a turnover of 74.76 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange January May 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

"Still undergoing treatment, " Malala recounts the ..

"Still undergoing treatment, " Malala recounts the damage caused to her body by ..

20 minutes ago
 Dutch envoy thanks Pakistan for evacuating strande ..

Dutch envoy thanks Pakistan for evacuating stranded foreigners from Kabul

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Matviyenko to Take Part in Int'l Talks of ..

Russia's Matviyenko to Take Part in Int'l Talks of Parliament Speakers in Vienna ..

3 minutes ago
 China Supports Russia's Measures to Protect Its So ..

China Supports Russia's Measures to Protect Its Sovereignty - Xi

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture highlights services of museums and h ..

Dubai Culture highlights services of museums and heritage sites

27 minutes ago
 Six gangsters held in sialkot

Six gangsters held in sialkot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.