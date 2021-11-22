UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 04:56 PM

Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery gained 32.5 Yuan (about 5.08 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 558 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,163,833 lots, with a turnover of 63.34 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange January May 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

12 minutes ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Alternative Versions of ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Alternative Versions of Kursk Submarine Disaster

21 seconds ago
 Iran reports 4,340 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,077,438 ..

Iran reports 4,340 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,077,438 in total

23 seconds ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

24 seconds ago
 Russia adds 35,681 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 35,681 COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 KMU to start Bone Marrow Transplant facility soon

KMU to start Bone Marrow Transplant facility soon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.