Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery gained 11 Yuan (about 1.72 U.S. Dollars) to close at 611.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,119,813 lots, with a turnover of 68.9 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.