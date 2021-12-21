Iron ore futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) APP):Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery gained 17.5 Yuan (about 2.7 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 702 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,401,796 lots, with a turnover of 97.4 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.