UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery gained 6 Yuan (about 94.3 U.S. cents) to close at 918.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 853,591 lots, with a turnover of almost 77.73 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange May September 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

29 minutes ago
 Masood Ahmed appointed Chief (HRM-Customs)

Masood Ahmed appointed Chief (HRM-Customs)

27 seconds ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Friday 8th Apr, 2022

Chinese shares close mixed Friday 8th Apr, 2022

28 seconds ago
 Hoarded lemons recovered from Chamkani

Hoarded lemons recovered from Chamkani

30 seconds ago
 Samoa reports more COVID-19 cases

Samoa reports more COVID-19 cases

33 seconds ago
 Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after S ..

Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after SC verdict

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.