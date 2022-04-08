Iron ore futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery gained 6 Yuan (about 94.3 U.S. cents) to close at 918.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 853,591 lots, with a turnover of almost 77.73 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.