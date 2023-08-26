Open Menu

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 12:40 PM

DALIAN, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) --:Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2024 delivery gained 4.5 Yuan (about 63 U.S.

cents) to close at 827 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 858,244 lots, with a turnover of about 70.76 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

