Iron Ore Futures Close Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active iron ore contract for May 2024 delivery gained 2.5 Yuan (about 35 U.S. cents) to close at 842 yuan per tonne.
On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 564,427 lots, with a turnover of about 46.72 billion yuan.
As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Business
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer11 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 373 points1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
6 Pakistani companies participated in Game Developers Conference4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs. 228,200 per tola4 hours ago
-
MoITT introduces standardized quality test to ensure job opportunities for graduates4 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0996 against USD Monday5 hours ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 1200 billion targets in fresh bond5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 20247 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago