Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2024 delivery gained 2.5 Yuan (about 35 U.S. cents) to close at 842 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 564,427 lots, with a turnover of about 46.72 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

