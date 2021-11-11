UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher On 1th Nov, 2021

Thu 11th November 2021

DALIAN, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery gained 36.5 Yuan (about 5.69 U.S. Dollars) to close at 570.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,293,054 lots, with a turnover of 71.68 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

