Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2021 delivery dipped 40 Yuan (about 6.22 U.S. Dollars) to close at 1,192.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 541,367 lots, with a turnover of 64.61 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.