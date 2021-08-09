Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE

DALIAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery dipped 39.5 Yuan (about 6.09 U.S. Dollars) to close at 852.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 758,304 lots, with a turnover of 66.73 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.