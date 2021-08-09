UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:47 PM

Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE

DALIAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery dipped 39.5 Yuan (about 6.09 U.S. Dollars) to close at 852.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 758,304 lots, with a turnover of 66.73 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange January May 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing Deputy Rule ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing Deputy Ruler of Sharjah

3 minutes ago
 US-European Solar Orbiter Spacecraft Makes Venus F ..

US-European Solar Orbiter Spacecraft Makes Venus Flyby - ESA

34 seconds ago
 ACE retrieves state land in sargodha

ACE retrieves state land in sargodha

37 seconds ago
 Ethiopia reports 424 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 424 new COVID-19 cases

39 seconds ago
 Lukashenko Believes Too Early to Set Up Belarus-Ru ..

Lukashenko Believes Too Early to Set Up Belarus-Russia Union State Defense Minis ..

42 seconds ago
 One Killed, 5 Injured as Taliban Shell Provincial ..

One Killed, 5 Injured as Taliban Shell Provincial Capital in Baghlan - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.