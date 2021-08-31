Iron ore futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery dipped 42.5 Yuan (about 6.57 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 808 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 779,711 lots, with a turnover of 64.31 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.