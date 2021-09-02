Iron ore futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery dipped 4.5 Yuan (about 70 U.S. cents) to close at 773.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 993,390 lots, with a turnover of 76.26 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.