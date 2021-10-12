Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery dipped 1.5 Yuan (about 23.27 U.S. cents) to close at 769.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 830,482 lots, with a turnover of 64.23 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.