Iron Ore Futures Close Lower
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:23 PM
DALIAN, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Iron ore futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery dipped 4 Yuan (about 63 U.S. cents) to close at 650.
5 yuan per tonne.
On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,051,088 lots, with a turnover of 69.61 billion yuan.
As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.