Iron ore futures close lower

Published February 09, 2022

DALIAN, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery dipped 49 Yuan (about 7.7 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 781 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,005,124 lots, with a turnover of 79.78 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 201

