UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Lower 28th Oct

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Iron ore futures close lower 28th Oct

Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery dipped 16.5 Yuan (about 2.58 U.S. Dollars) to close at 683.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,428,901 lots, with a turnover of 96.07 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

