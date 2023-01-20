Irrational Diversification of World Supply Chains May Cost 7% GDP Loss or $7 Trillion- IMF

Fragmentation in today's globalized world and the irrational diversification of global supply chains may "tremendously" affect future global growth, costing up to $7 trillion and causing a global GDP loss of up to 7%, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Fragmentation in today's globalized world and the irrational diversification of global supply chains may "tremendously" affect future global growth, costing up to $7 trillion and causing a global GDP loss of up to 7%, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"In the issue of fragmentation, if we look at the medium-term growth prospects, how we handle security of supply chains would matter tremendously on our future prospects of growth. If we diversify rationally the cost of this adjustment will be low, we put it down to 0.2% of GDP," Georgieva said during a debate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The IMF official added that it was important to keep the global economy integrated and not act "like an elephant in a china shop."

"If we trash the trade that has been the engine for growth for so many decades the cost can go up to 7% loss of GDP, $7 trillion," Georgieva said.

Western countries have been facing a massive energy crisis and rising inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation deteriorated further due to the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a further spike in energy prices worldwide.