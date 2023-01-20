UrduPoint.com

Irrational Diversification Of World Supply Chains May Cost 7% GDP Loss Or $7 Trillion- IMF

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Irrational Diversification of World Supply Chains May Cost 7% GDP Loss or $7 Trillion- IMF

Fragmentation in today's globalized world and the irrational diversification of global supply chains may "tremendously" affect future global growth, costing up to $7 trillion and causing a global GDP loss of up to 7%, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Fragmentation in today's globalized world and the irrational diversification of global supply chains may "tremendously" affect future global growth, costing up to $7 trillion and causing a global GDP loss of up to 7%, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"In the issue of fragmentation, if we look at the medium-term growth prospects, how we handle security of supply chains would matter tremendously on our future prospects of growth. If we diversify rationally the cost of this adjustment will be low, we put it down to 0.2% of GDP," Georgieva said during a debate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The IMF official added that it was important to keep the global economy integrated and not act "like an elephant in a china shop."

"If we trash the trade that has been the engine for growth for so many decades the cost can go up to 7% loss of GDP, $7 trillion," Georgieva said.

Western countries have been facing a massive energy crisis and rising inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation deteriorated further due to the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a further spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Ukraine Moscow Energy Crisis China May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording ..

Hatta Cultural Nights ends on high note recording over 28,000 visitors

14 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro Decides to Stay in US at Least ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro Decides to Stay in US at Least Until End of February - Report ..

50 seconds ago
 Iran's Parliament to Designate EU Armed Forces as ..

Iran's Parliament to Designate EU Armed Forces as Terrorist Organizations - Lawm ..

51 seconds ago
 1st batch of WAPDA security personnel passes out

1st batch of WAPDA security personnel passes out

53 seconds ago
 The Supreme Court stops PPSC from using term of d ..

The Supreme Court stops PPSC from using term of disable for special persons

55 seconds ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.