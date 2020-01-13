UrduPoint.com
“Irregularities Of Worth Rs 23.70 Billion Have Been Found In KP Govt,” AGP Issues Report

“Irregularities of worth Rs 23.70 billion have been found in KP govt,” AGP issues report

The AGP issued report and recommended action against the irregularities in different departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) “Irregularities of worth Rs 23. 70 billion have been found in different departments of Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KP) in year 2017-18,” Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) issued an audit report here on Monday.

The report revealed that no record was available with departments regarding purchase of cars, unnecessary expenditures, overpayments and misuse of authority. The AGP’s report also termed as the reasons behind the irregularities.

The report further said that KP’s Energy and Power Department committed irregularities worth Rs 5.80 billion – the most by any body – followed by education Department [Rs 4.12 billion] and Department of Minerals Development [Rs 4.09 billion].

Besides it, irregularities worth Rs 1.71 billion were reported within food department, Rs 56.20 crore and Rs 22.50 crore in Health and Environment Departments. The report suggested strict action against the authorities involved in misuse of funds.

