Irrigation schemes worth Rs 3.403b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of irrigation sector with an estimated cost of Rs 3,403.241 million (Rs 3.403 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 49th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Planning & Development board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal here Tuesday.

The approved development scheme included Re-modeling/Re-sectioning of Rahim Yar Khan branch (RD:0-187), Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 1,002.

754 million, Rehabilitation of Minchin branch in Pacca Larran Sub-Division, Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 956.103 million, construction of flood bund from Hairo flood bund to Raikh Baghwala flood bund on right side of River Indus (to protect head regulator of Kadra Creek and adjoining localities) at the cost of Rs 1,412.030 million and feasibility study for Paikhel lift irrigation scheme of tehsil and district Mianwali (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 32.354 million.