Open Menu

IRS Officials Organize Dinner In Honor Of Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 11:40 AM

IRS officials organize dinner in honor of Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Officers of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Islamabad and Rawalpindi region organised a farewell dinner in honour of Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad.

The ceremony was attended by Members of Board, Chief Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi field formations, Director Generals of Intelligence and Investigation IR and Customs, DG Internal audit, Commissioners and officers of Inland Revenue of Islamabad/Rawalpindi Region, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The speakers on the occasion paid huge tribute to Asim Ahmad on his illustrious and successful career.

Senior officers of the Board and field formations lauded the achievements of Asim Ahmad as Chairman FBR.

His efforts and inspiring leadership during the most difficult economic circumstances are considered to be the hallmark of his long career.

It was said that during his tenure as Chairman, FBR not only achieved its revenue targets in the challenging economic conditions but also improved many milestones achieved earlier.

His efforts for the betterment of service and employees of FBR were duly acknowledged.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad in his address lauded the extraordinary performance of the officers which resulted in the achievement of improved collection of revenues.

He emphasised the role of FBR as an institution by stating that only a strong, motivated and resourceful FBR has the potential to bring the country out of its economic woes.

He shared his experiences with the officers of FBR and advised the young officers to work with their full potential as they are the real assets of this country.

In the end, a souvenir was presented to the Chairman FBR.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Young Rawalpindi FBR

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

3 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

10 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

11 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

11 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

12 hours ago
Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

12 hours ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

12 hours ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

12 hours ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

12 hours ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

12 hours ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business