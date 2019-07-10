UrduPoint.com
IS Attacks Zillah Oil Field In Southwestern Libya - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

IS Attacks Zillah Oil Field in Southwestern Libya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Islamist militants attacked an oil field near the town of Zillah to the southwest of the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Tuesday, media reported.

Sources told Al-Wasat daily that the oil field, targeted by the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group, belongs to Tripoli-based Zueitina Oil Company.

The oil field has been closed since militants tried to seize it years ago. Security guards have been working in shifts to protect the facility from looting.

IS has been active in the North African country since its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was deposed and killed in 2011. The militant group is believed to have funded itself with oil money.

