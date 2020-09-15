UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Is Zero-emission Truck Maker Nikola The New Tesla, Or Just Hot Air?

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:05 PM

Is zero-emission truck maker Nikola the new Tesla, or just hot air?

With its electric and hydrogen-fueled trucks,the firm Nikola aimed to revolutionize the future of the transportation sector. But with one investor claiming the group is running on empty, it has been having a rollercoaster ride on the stock exchange for the past week

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :With its electric and hydrogen-fueled trucks,the firm Nikola aimed to revolutionize the future of the transportation sector. But with one investor claiming the group is running on empty, it has been having a rollercoaster ride on the stock exchange for the past week.

Founded in 2015 by Trevor Milton, the company is mainly working on the development of trucks and pick-ups powered by electric batteries or hydrogen fuel cells, as well as building out hydrogen recharging stations.

Although it has not yet built anything, it has forged strategic partnerships with several renowned industrial groups including the German engineering giant Bosch, the Italians CNH Industrial and, most recently, US car-maker General Motors.

The announcement of the latter partnership on September 8 caused shares to leap 41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, where the group was floated in June via a merger with a company called VectoIQ, founded by a former senior executive at GM.

Like Tesla, Nikola has benefited on Wall Street from investor infatuation with electric vehicles, considered to be the future of the automobile.

But the investment company Hindenburg Research published a report on September 10 accusing the start-up of "intricate fraud" based on multiple lies by the company's founder Milton, who it said "misled partners into signing agreements by falsely claiming to have extensive proprietary technology." That announcement triggered a plummet in share value, with stock diving 36 percent in three days.

Nikola immediately rejected the charges before issuing a more weighty statement of denial on Monday.

The group said it had been in touch with the Securities and Exchange Commission about the report, which it said was aimed at manipulating its share value, which climbed back 11 percent on Wall Street Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Stock Exchange Exchange German Company Vehicles New York Stock Exchange June September 2015 From Share General Motors Tesla

Recent Stories

Russian Institutes Working on 26 Vaccines Against ..

5 minutes ago

DNA to hold Mega International Child Art Competiti ..

5 minutes ago

Int’l Day of Democracy being observed worldwide ..

23 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

25 minutes ago

Sydney re-lights cauldron to mark 20th anniversary ..

5 minutes ago

EU humanitarian aid mobilizes 5 mln for basic heal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.