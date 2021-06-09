UrduPoint.com
Ischinger Rules Out More US Pressure On Germany Over Nord Stream Gas Link

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Ischinger Rules Out More US Pressure on Germany Over Nord Stream Gas Link

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Wolfgang Ischinger, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, on Wednesday expressed doubt that the United States would resume strong pressure on Germany over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"I think it is right, important and overdue that talks are underway between the Federal government and the White House... But I don't think that the chancellor needs now to worry about the Americans piling extreme pressure on her. It's the other way around," he said.

Germany's former ambassador in Washington noted during a presentation of an international security report in Munich that US President Joe Biden had to overcome resistance from the Senate to make an unpopular decision not to pursue sanctions against the Russia-led gas project.

The US imposed several rounds of sanctions on companies involved in the pipeline's construction under President Donald Trump. The policy remained in place under Biden, who eventually admitted that Washington could not prevent its completion.

