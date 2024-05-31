IsDB Organizes four day, Country Procurement, financial management Workshop

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) organized a four-day financial management and integrity workshop to enhance the transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness of financial management and procurement processes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) organized a four-day financial management and integrity workshop to enhance the transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness of financial management and procurement processes in Pakistan.

The workshop saw active participation from international partners, executing agencies, and Provincial departments across the country, including representatives from Government Ministries and Departments, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

The event, held from 27th May to 30th May, brought together key stakeholders to enhance the transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness of financial management and procurement processes in Pakistan.

The collaboration between these entities and the IsDB underscores Pakistan’s commitment to adopting international best practices in financial management and procurement to ensure sustainable development.

The Workshop provided comprehensive training and Participants received in-depth training on the latest procurement policies, financial management strategies, and integrity measures essential for ensuring transparent and efficient use of public resources.

The workshop was facilitated by experts from the Islamic Development Bank who provided valuable insights into global standards and practices, as well as tailored advice to address Pakistan's unique challenges.

The program included interactive sessions, case studies, and practical exercises designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of the participants, fostering a deeper understanding of procurement and financial management processes.

The workshop promoted a collaborative approach, encouraging dialogue and knowledge sharing among participants, which is crucial for implementing cohesive and effective financial strategies across different regions and departments.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs inaugurated the workshop on 27th May 2024, and Mr. Muhammad Humair Karim, Special Secretary, EAD concluded the workshop and awarded certificates to the participants on 30th May 2024 and extended gratitude to all participants and facilitators for their dedication and contributions to making this workshop a success.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Humair Kairm emphasized the importance of robust procurement and financial management systems in achieving shared development goals.

He stated, "This workshop is a testament to our commitment to improving governance and ensuring that public resources are managed with the highest standards of integrity and efficiency. We are grateful to the Islamic Development Bank for their support and expertise."Mr. Ezzeddine Nciri, Director of the Integrity and Ethics Department, at the Islamic Development Bank, also expressed satisfaction with the workshop’s outcomes, highlighting the importance of continuous capacity building and international cooperation in fostering development.

"Our collaboration with Pakistan aims to build resilient institutions that can effectively manage resources and drive economic growth. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the future," he added.

The insights and skills gained during these four days will play a crucial role in enhancing Pakistan’s financial management and procurement systems, ultimately contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.