IsDB to provide $60 million for polio vaccine in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ):The government of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) signed an agreement for financing $60 million for polio vaccine to eliminate the disease from the country.

This financing also includes $ 21 million Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) Grant by the Bank, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here on Wednesday.

Economic Affairs Division (EAD), on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, signed a financing agreement with the representative of IsDB for financing of $60 million.

This amount comprises US$ 39 million loan and US$ 21 million Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) Grant by the IsDB.

The amount will be utilized for polio vaccination. The Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Noor Ahmed, acknowledged IsDB support to Pakistan for Polio Eradication Program (2019-2021), by saying, "Today we celebrate the long-standing partnership with the Islamic Development Bank. Over the years we have come consistent support of the bank to keep up fight for a polio-free Pakistan.

" "We also thank partners of Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) for allocation of grant for this cause" he said.

He said that during the three phases (2013 , 2021), IsDB provided $ 487 million financing to Pakistan for Polio Eradication Program.

This financing has been utilised to strengthen vaccination operations, surveillance, procurement of vaccine, social mobilization and communications, he said.

He said that the program implemented high quality vaccination campaigns with an aim to reach out to children across Pakistan.

The Secretary EAD said that these campaigns are implemented by more than 260,000 frontline health workers.

IsDB representative underlined the importance of polio vaccination to achieve the target of polio free country.

He assured continued support of the bank for this cause and said that IsDB leadership is committed to support the vulnerable populations of the member countries from the pandemic and other fatal diseases.