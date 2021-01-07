UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IsDB To Provide $60 Million For Polio Vaccine In Pakistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:23 AM

IsDB to provide $60 million for polio vaccine in Pakistan

The government of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) signed an agreement for financing $60 million for polio vaccine to eliminate the disease from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ):The government of Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) signed an agreement for financing $60 million for polio vaccine to eliminate the disease from the country.

This financing also includes $ 21 million Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) Grant by the Bank, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here on Wednesday.

Economic Affairs Division (EAD), on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, signed a financing agreement with the representative of IsDB for financing of $60 million.

This amount comprises US$ 39 million loan and US$ 21 million Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) Grant by the IsDB.

The amount will be utilized for polio vaccination. The Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Noor Ahmed, acknowledged IsDB support to Pakistan for Polio Eradication Program (2019-2021), by saying, "Today we celebrate the long-standing partnership with the Islamic Development Bank. Over the years we have come consistent support of the bank to keep up fight for a polio-free Pakistan.

" "We also thank partners of Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) for allocation of grant for this cause" he said.

He said that during the three phases (2013 , 2021), IsDB provided $ 487 million financing to Pakistan for Polio Eradication Program.

This financing has been utilised to strengthen vaccination operations, surveillance, procurement of vaccine, social mobilization and communications, he said.

He said that the program implemented high quality vaccination campaigns with an aim to reach out to children across Pakistan.

The Secretary EAD said that these campaigns are implemented by more than 260,000 frontline health workers.

IsDB representative underlined the importance of polio vaccination to achieve the target of polio free country.

He assured continued support of the bank for this cause and said that IsDB leadership is committed to support the vulnerable populations of the member countries from the pandemic and other fatal diseases.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Polio Bank From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

RSS inspired BJP regime executing pogrom against M ..

15 minutes ago

RugbyU: South African Currie Cup result

15 minutes ago

Trump urges VP Pence not to certify Biden victory ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan exports up by 18.3 % in Dec, 7.2 % in Nov ..

15 minutes ago

German Health Minister Speaks Against Spacing Out ..

15 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.