ISE Towers REIT Management Company announces final cash dividend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :ISE Towers REIT Management Company Limited announced final cash dividend of Re 0.65 per share for the Financial Year 2022 for its shareholders.

Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman, along with the board members announced the dividend at the 33rd annual general meeting held here on Wednesday, said a press release.

The shareholders of the Company approved the financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2022. The Board of Directors, in view of the continued growth of the Company, has recommended highest ever cash dividend of Re.

0.65 per share for Financial Year 2022 for its shareholders.

The financial position of the Company also stood on strong footing with debt free to ample liquidity.

The chairman apprised the shareholders that the company achieved significant progress for launch of ISE Towers REIT Scheme by submitting requisite documentation to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for its approval. Besides the Company is also exploring different avenues for launch of other REIT Schemes, he added.