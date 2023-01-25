UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Apprises US Delegation On Govt's Economic Priorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Ishaq Dar apprises US delegation on govt's economic priorities

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday apprised the United States' delegation on the economic priorities of the government to fix the economy towards the right path while fulfilling its international obligations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday apprised the United States' delegation on the economic priorities of the government to fix the economy towards the right path while fulfilling its international obligations. Mr. Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia called on the said minister at Finance Division, said a press release, issued here.

Senior Macro-economist for the Department of Treasury for Pakistan Ms. Eva Ghirmai, Financial attache' Ms. Larita Bolden, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Mr. Robert Kaproth and apprised the former on the economic outlook of the country.

He apprised the present government inherited a weak economic legacy and said that despite challenging economic conditions, the government was focusing on fixing things in the right direction and introducing reforms in all sectors including the energy sector and capital market to achieve economic growth and development.

He said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country was destined for progress and development.� The finance minister also shared with Mr. Robert Kaproth the damages caused by the floods in Pakistan and their impact on the economy of Pakistan.

He stressed that the government was handling all challenges with complete commitment.�Meanwhile, Mr. Robert Kaproth underscored good relations between Pakistan and the United States. He further expressed confidence in the policies and programs of the government for economic and financial stability.

He further extended his support and cooperation on economic and financial issues.�The finance minister extended gratitude to Mr. Robert Kaproth for their support and cooperation.

