Ishaq Dar Assures Support For Restructuring Of PIA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Ishaq Dar assures support for restructuring of PIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday appreciated the efforts and measures being taken for improvement in the aviation sector.

The minister promised to support the Aviation Division in every possible way for restructuring the Pakistan International Airlines to turn it a profit generating entity, a Finance Ministry news release said.

The minister was chairing a meeting on the Civil Aviation, which was also attended by Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, Special Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance and Aviation divisions.

During the meeting, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique briefed the chair on the progress pertaining to the agreement with IFC (International Finance Corporation) on outsourcing of three major airports of the country.

The meeting also discussed the legal and financial challenges being faced by the Aviation Division in the restructuring of PIA and deliberated upon the prospects and opportunities available in that regard.

