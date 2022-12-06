Ishaq Dar chairs 4th BoD meeting of PDFL

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday chaired 4th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL).

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday chaired 4th meeting of the board of Directors (BoD) of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL).

Special Assistance to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Law and Justice, CEO PDFL Ali Mehdi and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The finance minister was briefed about the corporate structure of PDFL and its existing portfolio. It was shared that PDFL was the holding company of NPPMCL which was operating two RLNG based power plants. Pertinent financial details of the holding company and NPPMCL were discussed during the meeting.

The minister highlighted the investment opportunity of PDFL and stressed for exploration of real potential of PDFL for the economic and financial uplift of the country.