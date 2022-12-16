UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Chairs An Inter-ministerial Follow-up Meeting On Anti-smuggling Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Ishaq Dar chairs an inter-ministerial follow-up meeting on anti-smuggling measures

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired an inter-ministerial follow-up meeting on anti-smuggling measures.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired an inter-ministerial follow-up meeting on anti-smuggling measures.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, DG I&I Customs, Member Customs, ADG FIA, and senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The meeting reviewed the progress on anti-smuggling measures and roadmap to strengthen anti-smuggling regime in the country.

The meeting was apprised that strict and vigilant operations have been initiated against the illegal cross border movement of foreign currency, urea, wheat and other items by the Customs, law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

It was informed that large quantity of foreign Currency and other valuable items have been confiscated at various points between 9 to 15 December, 2022 period due to these strict measures.

The representatives of Pakistan Customs, FIA and Interior have updated the meeting on their progress and suggested pragmatic measures to curb the menace of smuggling.

The finance minister highlighted the necessity to stop the cross border smuggling of foreign currency and other valuable items affecting the economic growth in the country and expressed satisfaction on the progress of concerned agencies.

He further stressed upon the need of coordination among all the concerned agencies for this purpose and directed them to take comprehensive and combined action against those involved in the smuggling activities and currency speculation.

Dar directed the relevant authorities to speed up their operations to curb cross-border smuggling.

It was also decided that a regular review meeting on anti- smuggling operations will be held on weekly basis.

In conclusion, the participants thanked and appreciated the Finance Minister for taking appropriate and active measures for tackling the current economic situation and ensured their support for ensuring smooth and sustainable economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Ishaq Dar Progress Federal Investigation Agency December Border All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Missing US student located in Spain: French prosec ..

Missing US student located in Spain: French prosecutor

5 minutes ago
 Qatar charity Pakistan celebrates Qatar National D ..

Qatar charity Pakistan celebrates Qatar National Day

5 minutes ago
 Apartment block fire leaves 10 dead in France's Ly ..

Apartment block fire leaves 10 dead in France's Lyon

5 minutes ago
 France players sidelined ahead of World Cup final

France players sidelined ahead of World Cup final

5 minutes ago
 APS Peshawar martyrs remembered

APS Peshawar martyrs remembered

5 minutes ago
 Sony Considering Building Semiconductor Factory in ..

Sony Considering Building Semiconductor Factory in Southwestern Japan - Reports

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.