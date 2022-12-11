UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Chairs ECC Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Ishaq Dar chairs ECC meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at Governor's House here on Sunday.

State Minister for Finance & Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh and Federal Secretary Petroleum Capt.

(R) Mahmood were present on the occasion, while officers and representatives from relevantdepartments participated in the meeting through video link.

The ECC approved a two-point agenda of the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Ishaq Dar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

5 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

14 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

14 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

14 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.