Ishaq Dar chairs ECC meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at Governor's House here on Sunday.

State Minister for Finance & Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh and Federal Secretary Petroleum Capt.

(R) Mahmood were present on the occasion, while officers and representatives from relevantdepartments participated in the meeting through video link.

The ECC approved a two-point agenda of the meeting.