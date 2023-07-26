Open Menu

Ishaq Dar Chairs Meeting To Discuses Modalities, Framework For Sustainability In Energy Sector

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to discuses modalities, framework for sustainability in energy sector

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss modalities and framework for bringing sustainability in the energy sector particularly the gas sector to achieve economic growth in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss modalities and framework for bringing sustainability in the energy sector particularly the gas sector to achieve economic growth in the country.

According to the finance ministry's Twitter handle, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Chairman of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission Ashfaq Tola, Secretary of Finance, Secretary of Petroleum and other government officials.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Ishaq Dar Gas Government

Recent Stories

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

3 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

13 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Economic progress linked with business community's ..

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister M ..

5 minutes ago
WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

5 minutes ago
 Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

10 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

10 minutes ago
 PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

10 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business