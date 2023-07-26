Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to discuses modalities, framework for sustainability in energy sector

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss modalities and framework for bringing sustainability in the energy sector particularly the gas sector to achieve economic growth in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss modalities and framework for bringing sustainability in the energy sector particularly the gas sector to achieve economic growth in the country.

According to the finance ministry's Twitter handle, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Chairman of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission Ashfaq Tola, Secretary of Finance, Secretary of Petroleum and other government officials.