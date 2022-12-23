UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Chairs Meeting With Chairman NDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting with Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and his team.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, the special secretary of Finance, and senior officers from Finance and NDMA attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The chairman NDMA briefed the meeting through a presentation on the existing working structure of NDMA with pre and post-disaster preparedness.

The meeting was apprised of NDMA's responses during Covid-19 and the recent devastating monsoon rains and floods in the country.

The chairman also highlighted that the remodeling of the disaster response regime from a reactive to a proactive organization to minimize the damages caused by natural disasters in the future.

Finance Minster Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the NDMA for the relief and rehabilitation of distressed people affected by the devastating disasters.

He also appreciated the disaster preparedness responses and NDMA's remodeling of disaster response to save Pakistan.

In conclusion, the Chairman NDMA thanked the finance minister for their cooperation.

