Ishaq Dar Directs For Finalizing Report To Settle Gas Circular Debt Issue In Three Days

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Thursday, directed the committee constituted for the settlement of circular debt in the gas sector to finalize their report within three working days to settle the said issue.

He was chairing a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector, here at the finance division.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Secretary of Finance, and senior officers from the finance and petroleum Division attended the meeting.

The committee briefed the meeting on the issue of circular debt in the gas sector and presented proposals to offset the burden.

The finance minister emphasized the priority of the government to address the issue of the energy sector, including circular debt to bring financial sustainability to the sector and economic growth in the country.

The government earlier constituted a committee convened by Ashfaq Yousuf Tola for the settlement of circular debt in gas sector.

